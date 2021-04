SHELTON — Many homeless children in the region received an Easter surprise courtesy of a local business that has spent more than a decade caring for others.

As part of its year's long donation program, Shelton-based DiMatteo Group Financial Services presented a total of 75 Easter baskets to children at three shelters in lower Fairfield County on Friday.

Over all, 15 baskets — with age-appropriate necessities for children ages birth to 3 and 13 to 17 — were donated to Norwalk Open Door Shelter, 20 to the Domestic Violence Crisis Center and 40 to Inspirica Inc. of Stamford.

“The feeling of helping these children is like no other feeling,” Jessica DiMatteo of DiMatteo Group Financial Services said. “It is such a great opportunity to know that we are making a difference in their lives.”

In the past 15 years, nearly 2,000 baskets have been put in the hands of thousands of area children. The baskets were assembled and donated by DiMatteo Group Financial Services headquartered on Bridgeport Avenue. Their employees, family, friends and clients and contributed to the annual community outreach project.

“I think that I have grown to appreciate the event more so now than when we first started to do these donations,” Jessica DiMatteo said.

“I was quite young when I started to take part in the donations, as my mom began when my older brother, Anthony, was just a baby,” she added. “Back then, I did not entirely grasp the meaning of why we were doing what we were doing and the impact that it could have on our surrounding community.”

DiMatteo Insurance supports many other local charities through the DiMatteo Family Charitable Foundation.

The foundation was established more than 15 years ago as a tribute to founder and late father Anthony “Tony” DiMatteo, who was battling cancer at the time. Since then, the foundation has contributed more than $412,000 for various local and national charities that fund research, education and finding a cure for diseases.

