SHELTON — One local firm continued its annual tradition of bringing Easter joy to youngsters at three shelters in the region.

DiMatteo Group Financial Services delivered 94 Easter baskets full of a variety of hygiene products, including deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrush, and hand sanitizer, to three shelters in Norwalk and Stamford.

In all, 22 baskets went to Open Door Shelter, Inc., in Norwalk, 28 baskets to Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Stamford, and 44 baskets to Inspirica, Inc., in Stamford. Each basket was filled with age-appropriate necessities specifically for children aged from birth to 2, 3 to 12, and 13 and older.

DiMatteo Group started this annual companywide and family tradition some two decades ago to aid homeless children. Since its inception, more than 2,100 baskets have helped thousands of area children in need.

Specifically, John DiMatteo, President of DiMatteo Group Financial Services, and his wife, Kim, now Senior Vice President of Cross Insurance in Shelton, involved their three young children, Anthony, Michael and Jessica plus other employees, friends and clients.

Now, Jessica DiMatteo of Bethany, an MBA candidate at the University of Tampa and Financial Assistant at DiMatteo Group Financial Services, has again spearheaded this year’s successful drive.

She requested that the community at large get more involved by ordering preselected items from an Amazon list and then shipping them directly to their Shelton office. Twenty good Samaritans contributed to this worthwhile cause, while family members and friends volunteered to assemble everything.

"My whole family wants to personally thank all our donors and volunteers for their generosity to our successful annual Easter Basket Drive," said Jessica. "Now more than ever, our Easter baskets will bring joy to local children who lack the basic essentials. We hope to bring smiles of delight to these children."

DiMatteo Group supports many other local charities through the DiMatteo Family Charitable Foundation.

The Foundation was established more than 16 years ago as a tribute to its founder and late father and grandfather Anthony “Tony” DiMatteo, who was battling cancer at the time. Since then, the Foundation has contributed more than $430,000 to various well-known local and national charities that fund research, education and finding a cure for diseases.

For more information, visit http://www.DiMatteoFinancial.com