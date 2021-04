Contributed photo

SHELTON — April showers will be giving way to May flowers just in time for Mother’s Day — those sold at the annual Olde Ripton Garden Club plant sale.

The non-profit organization’s sale, canceled last year because of the pandemic, is returning May 8 from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church parking lot, 25 Church St. Masks and social distancing will be required.