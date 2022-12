This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — One group of gardening enthusiasts is once again bringing holiday cheer to areas throughout the city.

The Olde Ripton Garden Club, a non-profit organization created in 1976, gathered for its end-of-year celebration on Monday at the Shelton Community Center, during which the members continued an annual tradition of decorating wreaths, which were then put on display at all the civic gardens and city buildings.

“It is all about spreading holiday cheer,” said Holly Secskas, Olde Ripton Garden Club president. “People love seeing the wreaths. And we love creating them. It is a sign of welcome, friendship and community. It is fun to be a part of that.”

The members got to work with Christmas music playing and supplies for making the 30 wreaths piled onto tarps.

“I look forward to this every year,” said Lisa DiNardo, who joined the club four years ago as a novice gardener and is now co-chairing the club’s civic garden work. “This is a festive time of year. We all enjoy making arrangements and putting our own special touch.”

DiNardo said every wreath is different. Once complete they go on display at the Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries, the Shelton Community Center, Huntington Green, the herb garden at the Shelton Historical Society, all the schools and Shelton City Hall.

Members’ use items they grew in own gardens and yards to decorate the wreaths. In one instance, DiNardo said a member cut down some holly and winter berries from an abandoned home in the city.

"Everything is fresh,” DiNardo said.

The Olde Ripton Garden Club was founded to provide gardening knowledge of flowers, vegetables and trees; education in artistic design, landscaping, conservation, nature study, garden planning and natural resource conservation; promote protection of the environment; and assist in beautifying streets, highways and grounds around public buildings.

The club also presents the annual Julia Adams Scholarship to a Shelton High School student who plans to study horticulture, conservation or the environment and contributes to a scholarship sponsored by the Federated Garden Clubs of CT Inc.

Club members also plant annuals, perennials, herbs and shrubs, purchased from local florists; weed, feed, cultivate, mulch, edge and water in summer at city gardens; and refurbish and update gardens and seasonal decorations at the Huntington Green, Plumb Memorial Library, Shelton History Center Herb & Fragrance Garden; the Shelton Community Center perennial garden; the Huntington Post Office; and the entrance to Shelton High School.

“The club’s purpose is to beautify the city areas and buildings, and this just a perfect way to do that,” said Linda Hooper, a 10-year member of the club. “I love this project.”