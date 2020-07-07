Shelton goes two weeks without coronavirus-related death

SHELTON — The city has now gone two weeks without a reported coronavirus-related death, according to area health district officials.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District data released Monday has the number of positive Covid-19 cases in the city at 585 — an increase of three laboratory-confirmed cases since Friday. Deaths have remained at 132, with 111 confirmed Covid-19-related, 21 listed as probable.

The last death of a Shelton resident was reported on June 22.

Statewide, health officials report 46,976 positive cases, an increase of 259 since Friday. The number of deaths over the same period rose three to 4,338.

While hospitalizations dropped 26 since Friday to 69 overall, the lowest level in months, Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday delayed phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.

That means private gatherings will remain at 25 people inside and 100 people outside, bars will remain closed and indoor dining at restaurants and gyms will remain at 50 percent capacity. Large entertainment venues including racetracks will remain at 25 percent capacity. Lamont did not immediately offer a new date for the introduction of phase 3, which was originally slated for July 20.

“We’re trying to be cautious,” Lamont said. “We don’t want to have to backtrack, we don’t want to open something and then have to close it.”

State campgrounds will still open July 8 as planned, and outdoor graduation ceremonies — allowed under certain guidelines including capacity limits of 150 people as of Monday — will continue as planned.

Shelton remains the hardest hit — both in positive cases and COVID-19-related deaths — in the Valley. Overall, Naugatuck has 382 positive cases, followed by Ansonia, 282; Seymour 230; Derby 172; and Beacon Falls, 53. Seymour has 50 coronavirus-related deaths, Naugatuck has 39.

Overall, 474, or 28 percent, of the 1,704 confirmed positive cases in the Valley are individuals who currently reside in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home, or another similar setting. In Shelton, 255 of the 585 positive cases fall under this category.

Last month, City Hall office hours were expanded to 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The city website states that offices are open by appointment only, but people can visit the assessor to pay tax bills or the building department.

The Shelton Community Center, senior center, libraries, registrar of voters’ office and the Youth Service Bureau remain closed to the public. The animal shelter is taking reports by phone for routine cases.

Plumb Memorial Library is offering drive-up service for material pickups. City officials are also finalizing plans for reopening the community center pool, with final details to be released perhaps by the end of the week.

