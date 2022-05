SHELTON — Celebrate Shelton’s Mamas & Mimosas, a specialty shopping and wellness experience, is back.

The event, hosted by and in partnership with Adam’s House at 241 Coram Ave, will be held May 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature more than 25 artisan vendors, live music, bar and specialty drinks, beauty services and wellness workshops.

“We are honored that Celebrate Shelton has chosen Adam’s House as their venue for this special event, which celebrates women on Mother’s Day weekend,” said Allison Wysota, Executive Director and Founder of Adam’s House.

“We cherish the long standing relationship we have with Nicole, Michael and Jimmy and look forward to being a part of this unique community event for many years to come,” Wysota added.

Adam’s House is a no-cost, grief and loss education center for children and their families. Through an eight-week theme-based program, participants receive peer support, expression and positive-play, educational programming, and coping skills to overcome the loss of a loved one in a warm, caring atmosphere.

Located in Shelton, Adam’s House is the only free-standing grief center in Fairfield County and is available to all Connecticut residents. For more information, visit www.adamshousect.org or call (203) 513-2808.

There is a $10 suggested donation at the door; tickets are not needed in advance. Limited VIP tickets for additional services and perks are available at www.Facebook/celebrateshelton.

“We seek to provide low-to-no cost events that strengthen the ties within our community, bring families together, and promote cultural enrichment,” said Nicole Heriot-Mikula, who co-founded Celebrate Shelton with Michael Skrtic and Jimmy Tickey.

Founded in 2014 by Heriot-Mikula, Skrtic, and Tickey, Celebrate Shelton has brought thousands of families to downtown Shelton while emphasizing shopping local and promoting arts and cultural enrichment. For more information, visit celebrateshelton.com. To get involved as a vendor or a sponsor, email CelebrateShelton@gmail.com.