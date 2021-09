SHELTON - The Shelton Trails Committee will be holding a work party on the Nells Rock Trail Saturday.

Volunteers are needed to help clean out overgrowth and get Nells Rock Trail back in shape, according to committee member Val Gosset.

Those wishing to volunteer can meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Abbey Wright parking lot, GPS 160 Nells Rock Road, across the street from L'Hermitage condominiums.

Work parties generally last two hours. The work also counts towards community service hours.

Volunteers are asked to dress for the weather and bring work gloves and water. The committee members have clippers, loppers brush cutters and other tools, but people can bring their own.

If the weather looks questionable, check the Shelton Trails Blog for updates before arriving. For more information, contact Val Gosset at valgosset@aol.com or 203-803-5247.

