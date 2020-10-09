Shelton holds Columbus Day parade Sunday

Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti marches in the 110th Annual Columbus Day Parade on Howe Avenue in Shelton, Conn. on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti marches in the 110th Annual Columbus Day Parade on Howe Avenue in Shelton, Conn. on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton holds Columbus Day parade Sunday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — The city is sponsoring a Columbus Day parade on Sunday but participation is by invitation only.

Because of the pandemic, the Council of Italian American Societies of Greater Bridgeport Inc. is holding its 112th Bridgeport Columbus Day Parade in a modified form.

The celebration of Columbus will take place in five events, including invitation only car parades, a flag-raising, a wreath-laying and a virtual concert.

Face masks and social distancing is required and will be enforced, organizers said.

Festivities kick off at 11 a.m. Oct. 10 with a ceremonial raising of the Italian flag at Circolo Sportivo Italo Americanco Club in Bridgeport, 2500 Park Ave.

Bridgeport’s Columbus Day parade will feature cars and trucks only — no marchers, dancers or musical groups permitted — at 11 a.m. Oct. 11 beginning at Wayne Street and Jewett Avenue. The annual Italian Street Festival at Micalizzi’s is canceled.

Immediately following the Bridgeport Parade, the cars and trucks will head to Shelton and line up on Howe Avenue and Wooster Street.

The parade will move south on Howe Avenue, turn left onto Cornell Street and then disperse. The vehicles are by invitation only. No random entries will be allowed.

Residents can watch the parade in person but are reminded to wear face masks and stay at least six feet from others.

Since the Columbus statue at Bridgeport’s Seaside Park is not in place, the traditional wreath-laying, set for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 12, will be modified and the wreath will be laid at the statue’s base.

The 31st Vincent Vizzo Concert will be by video this year. The concert, featuring the Quantico Marine Corps Band, will be made available by the Council of Italian American Societies of Greater Bridgeport for the public’s enjoyment, although a date and time to access the concert has not been determined. It will be available some time in October.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com