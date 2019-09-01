Shelton holiday closings, trash, recycling schedule

City Hall will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day. Due to the holiday, there will also be no trash or recycling collected on Sept. 2.

Monday’s collection will be one day late. For the rest of the week, residents are advised to put out their trash and recycling on their normal scheduled day. If it is not picked up that day, it will be the following day.

The transfer station and the city yard will be closed on Sept. 2 for the holiday and will reopen on Sept. 3.

Both Plumb and Huntington Branch libraries are closed on Sept. 2. Residents may access all online services to renew materials, place holds and search databases. Book drops will remain open at both libraries to return materials. Libraries will reopen for normal business hours on Sept. 3.