Shelton honors its veterans in ceremonies at Memorial Park
Published
Martin Spring, of Waterbury, a member of the Ansonia/Derby chapter of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, bows his head during the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park on Monday.
Martin Spring, of Waterbury, a member of the Ansonia/Derby chapter of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, bows his head during the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park on Monday.
Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image
1of/8
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 8
Martin Spring, of Waterbury, a member of the Ansonia/Derby chapter of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, bows his head during the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park on Monday.
Martin Spring, of Waterbury, a member of the Ansonia/Derby chapter of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, bows his head during the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park on Monday.
Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media
Veterans and others gathered Monday to honor Shelton’s veterans in special ceremonies at Memorial Park. The annual event drew crowds to honor those who served in the nation’s wars.