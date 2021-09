3 1 of 3 Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





SHELTON — The fireworks show — postponed twice due to weather conditions in July — will be blasting off Friday.

The Derby-Shelton fireworks will be held at the Riverwalk on Canal Street. The event begins with a concert at 7 p.m. and fireworks will follow at 9 p.m. The rain date is Saturday.