SHELTON — The Waterbury Regional Children’s Probate Court has expanded to serve the children and families of Shelton beginning this month.

Judge Fred J. Anthony of the Shelton Probate Court was appointed to serve as the administrative judge.

“I am honored to undertake new responsibilities as administrative judge and to ensure that Shelton’s children and families receive supportive services from staff with expertise in child development and family dynamics,” Anthony said.

“Most people aren’t aware of the tremendous burdens facing so many of our children and families who appear at our probate courts every day,” the judge added. “I am hopeful that I and the other judges can continue to offer that help, with the assistance of clerks, family specialists and knowledgeable staff who work in the Waterbury Regional Children’s Probate Court.”

Probate courts assist annually in thousands of children’s matters which include temporary custody and guardianship, termination of parental rights, visitation, adoption, emancipation and paternity.

The Waterbury Regional Children’s Probate Court is one of six children’s courts in the state. The children’s courts employ a collaborative model that emphasizes family involvement, ongoing support from social workers and cooperative planning that involves all parties. The courts work closely with the Department of Children and Families to provide coordinated services. Shelton cases will now have the benefit of this system.

“I am so pleased that Judge Anthony has accepted this important role,” Probate Court Administrator Beverly K. Streit-Kefalas said in appointing Anthony to the children’s court.

“In his 26 years as probate judge, Judge Anthony has diligently and effectively served the Shelton community,” Streit-Kefalas added. “His vast experience, compassion and insight make him a perfect fit to be administrative judge.”

The probate courts now participating in the Waterbury Regional Children’s Probate Court are Derby, Naugatuck, Region #22, Shelton and Waterbury. They serve 18 communities: Ansonia, Beacon Falls, Bethlehem, Derby, Middlebury, Naugatuck, Oxford, Prospect, Roxbury, Seymour, Shelton, Southbury, Waterbury, Watertown, Washington, Wolcott, Woodbridge and Woodbury.