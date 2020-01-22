Shelton kids spend holiday shooting hoops, feeding hungry

Shelton High varsity basketball players and coaches held a shooting clinic on Monday, Jan. 20. They taught younger kids basketball skills and collected food for the Audrey Dreyer Food Bank in the process.

Some 80 young basketball stars spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day training with high school coaches and players while helping to fill the Audrey Dreyer Food Bank.

Boys and girls ranging in age from first to eighth grade converged on the Shelton High gym Monday and worked with high school boys and girls coaches Brian Gardiner and Joe Cavallaro, respectively, the coaching staffs, and varsity players during the free basketball shooting clinic.

At the same time, in partnership with Shelton Athletic Department, the Shelton basketball teams conducted a food drive. In all, the teams collected several bags of items for the food bank.

The youngsters got lessons in the fundamentals of shooting and scoring, took part in shooting drills and had a lot of fun, according to Shelton High Athletic Director John Niski.

“This was a great community event,” said Niski. “It was great for the kids. They got to have some fun and play some basketball … and in the end, we all got to help out the food bank.”

The food was to be delivered for the food bank this week.

