Shelton kindergarten registration dates set

Public school kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year will be held Friday, Feb. 7, Monday, Feb. 10, Thursday, Feb. 20, and Tuesday, Feb. 25.

During these four registration days - current kindergarten sessions will still be held but kindergarten teaching staff will be used to conduct a screening of incoming kindergarten registrants for the 2020-21 school year.

Elementary schools will plan for a minimum of six scheduled registration sessions — four morning sessions and two or three afternoon sessions. Registration times will be posted on each elementary school’s website.

A mailing will go out to all in-town day care providers which will include information for the providers to pass along to their families concerning kindergarten registration. Information is posted on the Shelton public schools’ website (registration tab) and will be published in newspapers. New kindergarten parents are advised to contact their “home” school to “sign up” for this registration opportunity.

Registration, screening sessions

Parents or guardians will accompany future kindergarten students to the registration/screening session held at individual schools. Parent/guardians will bring necessary documentation and stay to fill out required registration paperwork for submission to secretarial staff. Kindergarten teachers will collect student registrants to escort them to another quiet area in the school for screening. It is hoped that this process will give school system personnel a better idea of student abilities and skill sets before the beginning of next school year. Once screening is completed, students will be brought back to parent/guardians and program session will end. By scheduling registration windows throughout the kindergarten registration sessions, this process will be organized and beneficial to both new registrants and the school system.

Evening kindergarten presentation

In addition to this registration/screening process, a scheduled evening kindergarten parent presentation will be held in March (dates to be announced by individual schools) at every elementary school in the district.

The evening meeting will include a PowerPoint presentation on the kindergarten program, distribution of kindergarten brochures, suggested reading lists, the Fundations alphabet, as well as, the availability of kindergarten faculty for question and answers.

During this presentation staff will be able to give parents ideas for working with their children on readiness skills in preparation for the beginning of the school year 2020-21.