SHELTON - The school district’s kindergarten registration will be open-enrollment until March 5

Families wishing to register their child should contact the school directly to schedule an appointment. A second appointment will need to be made at a later date to have the child screened.

School hours are posted on each elementary school’s website. A mailing will go out to all in-town day care providers which will include information for the providers to pass along to their families concerning kindergarten registration.

Information is posted on the Shelton public schools website (registration tab) and will be published in newspapers. New kindergarten parents will contact their “home” school to “sign up” for this registration opportunity.

Parents or guardians will bring necessary documentation and stay to fill out required registration paperwork for submission to secretarial staff. By scheduling registration windows throughout the kindergarten registration sessions, this process will be organized and beneficial to both our new registrant and the school system.

Kindergarten screening sessions will be scheduled in the late spring. Parents or guardians will accompany future kindergarten students to the registration/screening session held at individual schools.

Kindergarten teachers or other designated staff will collect student registrants to escort them to another quiet area in the school for screening. It is hoped that this process will give school system personnel a better idea of student abilities and skill sets before the beginning of next school year. Once screening is completed students will be brought back to parent/guardians and the program session will end.

In addition to the registration and screening process, a scheduled evening kindergarten parent presentation will be held (dates to be announced by individual schools) at every elementary school in the district.

The evening meeting will include a presentation on the kindergarten program, distribution of kindergarten brochures, suggested reading lists, the Fundations alphabet, as well as, the availability of kindergarten faculty for questions and answers.

During this presentation we will be able to give parents ideas for working with their children on readiness skills in preparation for the beginning of the school year 2021-22.