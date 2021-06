SHELTON — Shelton's 306 Constitution Boulevard extension and Commerce Park is another step closer to reality.

Local and state officials said the recently passed state bond package includes the go-ahead from the state for the road extension and development on land known as the Mas property.

“The extension of Constitution Boulevard represents significant job growth for Shelton, the region and most importantly, Connecticut,” said Mayor Mark Lauretti.

The bond bill is the first step in the bonding process. Lawmakers requested $5 million for the project; the final amount will be determined by the State Bond Commission before the funds are allocated.

"It was always conceived that Constitution Boulevard South and Constitution Boulevard North would be connected,” said state Rep. Jason Perillo, R-113. “This will generate economic development opportunities and create a direct travel way from White Hills to Route 8.”

Perillo said the city will see hundreds of jobs and increased growth to Shelton’s grand list with this development.

“That keeps residential taxes very low,” Perillo said. “This bond bill is just the first step to attaining this funding and we will all be working together to make the funding a reality."

State Rep. Ben McGorty, R-122, praised his legislative colleagues for the teamwork it took to get the bonding bill that included Shelton’s portion passed.

"I want to thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for choosing this important project to receive a portion of the state's grants-in-aid assistance for regional and local improvement projects," said Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly, R-21.

"This project will create opportunity by building an economic development corridor and connect the Huntington section of Shelton with Route 8. I applaud the joint efforts of Perillo and McGorty and look forward to seeing this important project move forward."