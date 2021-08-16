Shelton lawmakers join House Republicans in unveiling juvenile justice reforms

HARTFORD - State Reps. Ben McGorty (R-122) and Jason Perillo (R-113) joined fellow House Republicans colleagues in backing a list of specific policies they have identified to reform the state's juvenile justice laws and seek accountability for the victims of the state’s summer juvenile crime wave.
During a news conference Aug. 10 on the North Steps of the state Capitol, House Republicans listed more than a dozen proposed statutory and policy changes centered around three core principles - prevention, accountability and rehabilitation.