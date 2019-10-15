Shelton lawmakers to host business legislation forum

State Reps. Jason Perillo and Ben McGorty and state Sen. Kevin Kelly are hosting a discussion about decisions made during the 2019 legislative session that impact the business community at a forum on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Shelton City Hall.

Among the topics lawmakers will talk about are the state’s new paid family and medical leave program, an increase to the minimum wage, changes to the pass-through entity tax, and a business filing fee increase. Each of these issues directly impacts Connecticut businesses and will affect residents across the state.

Following the forum, the legislators will answer questions. The forum will run from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Perillo or McGorty at 1-800-842-1423 or at jason.perillo@housegop.ct.gov or ben.mcgorty@housegop.ct.gov. Kelly can be reached at 1-800-842-1421.