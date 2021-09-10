Shelton libraries celebrate 'Library Card Month'

The Plumb Memorial, and Huntington Branch libraries are celebrating “September is Library Card Month” by giving out library bags to new card holders and all library patrons who come in to check out materials.

“It is a small way to thank all our patrons for their kindness during the pandemic,” Library Director Joan Stokes said. “Simply stop in either library and pick out the library bag design you prefer while supplies last.”

The Plumb Memorial Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays and Wednesday through Friday. The library will also be open from noon to 7 p.m., on Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturdays.

The Huntington Branch library will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., on Monday through Wednesday and Fridays; noon to 7 p.m., on Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays.

The libraries have also recently been the recipients of an $18,000 American Rescue Plan Act grant.

The project is made possible by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the act, that were administered by the Connecticut State Library. Materials provided by the grant included a new book drop for the Plumb Library, COVID-19 compliant seating for the library’s Reading Room and PPE, Personal Protective Equipment supplies, and air filters for both of the libraries.

Plumb Library is also offering a DIY, Do It Yourself “Take and Make” autumn craft for adults to do in their homes.

“Stop in at the Adult Circulation Desk at Plumb to pick up your Autumn Votive Bag complete with everything you will need to make a pretty autumn candle holder for your table,” the library said.

Registration required as supplies are limited. For more information, call (203) 924-1580 or email sheltonlibraryquestions@gmail.com.

