Shelton libraries celebrate 'Library Card Month' Brian Gioiele Sep. 10, 2021 Updated: Sep. 10, 2021 9:54 a.m.
1 of3
Juliann Vaughan, of Shelton, picks out a book after being the first customer through the doors during the recent reopening of the Plumb Memorial Library amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Plumb Memorial, and Huntington Branch libraries in the city are welcoming the cooler weather in a variety of ways. To celebrate “September is Library Card Month” the library, and the Huntington Branch library will be giving out library bags to new card holders, and all library patrons, who come in to check out materials from the buildings.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of3
Huntington Branch Library Children's Librarian in Shelton, Jessica Prutting, recently runs a Zoom meeting called Crafternoon from the comfort of her living room, where she showed the children, who participated in the meeting, how to make an origami samurai helmet. The Plumb Memorial Library, and the library, which is also in the city are welcoming the cooler weather in a variety of ways. To celebrate “September is Library Card Month” the Plumb Library, and the library will be giving out library bags to new card holders, and all library patrons, who come in to check out materials from the buildings.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
3 of3
The Plumb Memorial, and Huntington Branch libraries are celebrating “September is Library Card Month” by giving out library bags to new card holders and all library patrons who come in to check out materials.
“It is a small way to thank all our patrons for their kindness during the pandemic,” Library Director Joan Stokes said
. “Simply stop in either library and pick out the library bag design you prefer while supplies last.”