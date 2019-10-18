Shelton libraries host book clubs, language lessons

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Friends of the Shelton Library System is no longer accepting book donations due to pending renovations of the Children’s Department. Visit the website for a list of places where books/media can be donated. Do not drop off donations at Plumb Library. There will not be a book sale this autumn.

Due to renovations at Plumb, the Children’s Department will be closing up temporarily starting Oct. 15. Patrons can still return materials from the Children’s Department to Plumb. Museum passes will still be available to check out from the Adult Circulation Desk. Requests for materials from other libraries will still be made available; children’s holds will be at the Adult Desk. Between now and Oct. 15, patrons can have extended check outs for children’s materials only. Patrons looking for all other children’s books must go to Huntington Branch Library or any neighboring library. For any other inquiries, call us at 203-9240-1580.

Huntington Branch Library

Bookworms - Tuesday, Oct. 22 and 29, 10:30 a.m. Miss Maura offers a themed drop-in story and craft time for kids 1-5 years old and their caregivers, Freezer Dance and Do Re Mi. No program on Oct. 15.

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesday, Oct. 22, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish — Tuesday, Oct. 22, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesday, Oct. 23, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Register.

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime — Thursday, Oct. 24, 11:30 a.m. Danielle engages children of all ages (on dry land) with this drop-in storybook session.

Book Buddies Book Chat - Monday, Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m., Attention all kindergarteners, first and second graders, come and join a celebration of literature Miss Maura. Registration is required.

Plumb Memorial Library

Miss Maura’s story times,and other children’s programs will be held at Huntington Branch Library as the renovations at Plumb begin in the Children’s Department. Check above for program information. However, all kids’ book clubs will still meet at Plumb.

Knit! — Tuesdays, Oct. 22 and 29, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Tai Chi: Thursday sessions — Oct. 24, 9:05 a.m. Library is offering another set of Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. It’s free and open to the public.

Connect: ELL Conversations Café — Fridays, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, 10 a.m. Attention English Language Learners. Visitors can enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while meeting friendly people and practice skills. Community members 18 years old and with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

W.I.C. (Women, Infant, Children) - Friday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. Benefits distribution; appointments through Naugatuck Valley Health District. To make an appointment, or to qualify for the program, call 203-888-1271.

SWCAPA - Monday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m. South West chapter of CT Authors and Publishers Association offers speakers and support, new members welcome.

Between the Pages Book Club - Wednesday, Oct. 23, 6:30 p.m. Calling all third and fourth graders join Miss Maura for a monthly book club at Plumb Memorial Library. Upon registering each child will receive a free copy of that month's book. Program will be held in the Upstairs CT Room. Caregivers are required to remain in Plumb Library for program duration. Registration is required each month for this book club.

Social Security Explained - Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m. Social Security and Medicare Information forum. Open to the public; call 203-340-9230 to register for this program.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.