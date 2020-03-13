Shelton libraries remain open, cancel programs

SHELTON — Shelton’s libraries will remain open, but programming - including Saturday’s planned grand reopening celebration of the Plumb Memorial Library children’s department — is canceled at least until the end of March.

“We are open for business,” said library Director Joan Stokes. “We are being cautious … we’re thinking of the public, but we do not want to be reactionary.”

No person in Shelton has yet tested positive for the coronavirus, but schools have been closed for the foreseeable future. Stokes said that library staff are regularly sterilizing all areas of the building — from tables to computers, books to children’s toys.

Stokes said the mobile book service — home delivery for those who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability — is canceled until further notice as well.

“We will reassess everything on March 31,” said Stokes, who spoke with Mayor Mark Lauretti Friday and he agreed with the library plan.

Stokes said residents can use their library card to access library materials online. But the library will remain open regular hours, and computer access will be available.

