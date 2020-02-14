Shelton library lines: Craft bash at Huntington branch

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (blue button on homepage) to register online.

Plumb’s Children’s Department is closed. Museum passes will still be available to check out from the Adult Circulation Desk. Requests for materials from other libraries will still be made available; children’s holds will be at the Adult Desk. Patrons looking for all children’s books may go to Huntington Branch Library or any neighboring library. For any other inquiries, call 203-9240-1580.

Huntington Branch Library

Story Explorers - Tuesdays, Feb. 18 and 25, 10:30 a.m. Children from infants to 5 and their caregivers can join Ms. Jessica for a drop-in story time complete with music, movement, and a hands-on activity.

Baby Sensory - Thursday, Feb. 27, 10:30 a.m. Babies up to 18 months and their caregivers can join Ms. Jessica for songs, movement, and a variety of stimulating sensory experiences. Registration is required.

Spanish with Sandra - Tuesdays, Feb. 18 and 25, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking with Sandra - Tuesdays, Feb. 18 and 25, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra - Wednesdays, Feb. 19 and 26, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Crafternoon - Friday, Feb. 14, 2:15 p.m. Children ages 5 to 12 and their caregivers are welcome to join Ms. Jessica for a make and take season craft. Registration is required. Only children need to register, however caregivers must remain with children for program duration.

Plumb Memorial Library

Knit! — Tuesday, Feb. 18 and 25, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat; lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Tai Chi: Thursday sessions — Feb. 20, 9:05 a.m. This is another set of Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. It’s free and open to the public.

Connect: ELL Conversations Café - Fridays, Feb. 14 and 21, 10 a.m. Attention English Language Learners: Join us at Plumb for a relaxed and fun morning of Conversation Café for coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet friendly people and practice your skills. Community members 18 years old and older with all levels of English are welcome. No sign-up, so just show up.

SCABGCA - Tuesday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m. Regional chapter of the state antique bottle and glass collectors association meets, new members welcome.

Computer Class Pt. 3: Using GMail - Thursday, Feb. 20, 1 p.m. Part three of our computer class series, with Michael Ingber, will focus on basics of GMail and learning the different terminology and basic how to’s. Lastly, this class will go over some advanced features. Registration is required for this last seminar.

W.I.C.: Women, Infant, and Children - Friday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m. Benefits distribution; appointments through Naugatuck Valley Health District. To make an appointment or to qualify for the program, call 203-888-1271. W.I.C. meets in the Meeting Room at Plumb accessed for parents/caregivers with strollers.

Candy Heart Bingo - Saturday, Feb. 22, 1:30 p.m. Children 3 to 12 years old and their caregivers are invited to play the classic game of bingo with a sweet twist. Instead of listening and looking for letters and numbers, you will listen and look to match sayings found on candy hearts like “Be Mine” on your bingo cards. There will be a chance to win prizes, too. Caregivers must remain with their children for program duration. Registration is required.

Winter Sowing Workshop - Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. Come get your hands dirty and start your garden in winter. Learn this method for starting your seeds outdoors in winter and have a great garden in spring. This program is geared toward adults. Registration required. Snow date for this program is the following week, Saturday, Feb. 22.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.