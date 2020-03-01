Shelton library lines: Garden club, nutrition class on tap

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (blue button on homepage) to register online.

Huntington Branch Library

First Friday Book Discussion - Friday, March 6, 1 p.m. This month’s selection is Us Against You, by Fredrik Backman. Check with Huntington for April’s title and books are available at Huntington.

Plumb Memorial Library

Knit! — Tuesday, March 3 and 10, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat; lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Tai Chi: Thursday sessions — March 5, 9:05 a.m. This is another set of Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. It’s free and open to the public.

Connect: ELL Conversations Café - Friday, March 5, 10 a.m. Attention English Language Learners: Join us at Plumb for a relaxed and fun morning of Conversation Café for coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet friendly people and practice your skills. Community members 18 years old and older with all levels of English are welcome. No sign-up, so just show up.

Olde Ripton Garden Club - Monday, March 2, 10:30 a.m. Local gardeners and plantsmen meet to share experiences, information and support. New members are always welcome and $5 fee is asked to join the group.

Nutrition Seminar: Sugar - Wednesday, March 4, 7 p.m. The library and Absolute Healthy Living Center will be offering a special program on healthy living. This seminar will focus on sugar and its effects on bodies. Register for this seminar.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.