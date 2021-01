SHELTON - Plumb Memorial Library is offering city children the chance to travel the world this winter.

The library is winter reading program for children ages 1 to 18 titled“Around the World in 60 Days.” The program will offer reading experiences for travelers exploring the seven continents.

From Monday, Jan. 11, to Thursday, March 11, travelers can visit each continent through books, DVDs, music, and audiobooks available at the Plumb Memorial Library. Participants get a prize when their passport is handed in with all seven continents stamped.

Participants can then fill out the grand prize ticket for a chance to win a $50 Barnes & Noble gift card. Those interested can visit Plumb Memorial Library to pick up a passport and visit https://sheltonlibrarysystem.org for full details.