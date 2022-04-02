Shelton magician hopes to conjure joy with downtown gift shop
Shelton resident and professional magician Bryan Lizotte has opened the Shelton Gift Boutique - a “multi-crafter” venue where artisans can sell their merchandise every day - at 480 Howe Ave., Shelton.
SHELTON — Bryan Lizotte is hoping to make some financial magic for himself and other artisans in the ever-developing downtown area.
Lizotte, a magician known for his card tricks and balloon creations, has opened the
Shelton Gift Boutique — what he calls a “multi-crafter” venue where artisans can sell their merchandise every day. The shop is at 480 Howe Ave., which has previously been home to such businesses as Shelton Dog House and Reine’s Cakery.
