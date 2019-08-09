Shelton man, Greenwich police officer charged with alleged Medicaid “scam”

SHELTON — A Shelton man who is a Greenwich police officer was charged Wednesday after allegedly fraudulently billing Medicaid for work as a personal care assistant that he did not perform, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

Michael Mastronardi, 45, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny by defrauding a public commuinity, health insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit health insurance fraud, officials said in a release.

“According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Mastronardi was an enrolled provider in the Personal Care Assistance (PCA) program, a federal and state funded Medicaid program that allows eligible participants to hire others to assist with their daily care,” officials said in the release. “Between August 2014 and April 2019, Mastronardi billed Medicaid and was paid for PCA services that he did not provide, including time during which he was working as a Greenwich police officer, the warrant states.”

Mastronardi was allegedly paid approximately $57,278 in connection with false claims, officials said.

Mastronardi was released on a $100,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Harford Aug. 21.

Officials noted that the charges are “merely accusations” and that Mastronardi “is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty” in the release.

The two charges related to first-degree larceny are considered class B felonies and carry sentences of up to 20 years in prison, while the two tied to health insurance fraud have associated terms of up to five years in prison, officials said in the release.

Mastronardi, an 18-year veteran of the force, was placed on administrative leave this week after Greenwich police were “notified by the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney of an ongoing criminal investigation involving him,” Lt. John Slusarz said in a release.

Slusarz, noting the charges were not related to Mastronardi’s work as a police officer, said an internal affairs investigation would be conducted.

“The Police Administration recognizes that the Officer is entitled to all established due process rights afforded him and, while ensuring the community’s continued public trust in the Department, will reserve judgment until such time that a through Internal Affairs investigation has been completed,” said Slusarz.

Mastronardi was honored as the department’s officer of the month for November 2010 for arresting two men allegedly attempting to scam senior citizens and helped deliver a baby born early in July 2015.

william.lambert@hearstmediact.com