Shelton man accused of vandalizing Trump signs

Taylor Dyrek Taylor Dyrek Photo: Shelton Police Department / Contributed Photo Photo: Shelton Police Department / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton man accused of vandalizing Trump signs 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — Police say a city man has been arrested for vandalizing Trump campaign signs in the White Hills neighborhood.

Taylor Dyrek, 31, was charged Friday with second-degree criminal mischief, police said. The charge stems from an incident during the early-morning hours that day when police said Dyrek was caught spray-painting the word “dump” above Trump’s name on two signs.

“The citizen took a photograph of Dyrek and his vehicle and posted it on a community Facebook page,” Shelton Police Detective Richard Bango said. “The Shelton Police Department was subsequently contacted and after an investigation Dyrek was taken into custody.”

Dyrek was released on a $500 non-surety bond. Dyrek is due in Derby Superior Court on Dec. 2.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com