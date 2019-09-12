Shelton man arrested for breaking library window

Kevin Smith Kevin Smith Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton man arrested for breaking library window 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

A Shelton man turned himself in to police Thursday, Sept. 12, stating he had just smashed a window at Plumb Memorial Library.

Kevin Smith, 58, told officers that he smashed the window on the library because he wanted to bring awareness to the homeless situation in Shelton, specifically his situation, according to Shelton Police Detective Richard Bango.

Bango said police responded to the library to verify Smith’s allegation, and officers discovered a smashed window pane on the front of the building and a rock lying directly beneath the window.

Smith was charged with second-degree criminal mischief and placed on a $1,000 bond. Smith was then transported to Derby Court to be arraigned.