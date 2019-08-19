Shelton man arrested for sexually assaulting juvenile

A 37-year-old Shelton man was arrested on Aug. 16 on charges of sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Shelton Police Detective Richard Bango said that Pawel Dabrowski was arrested for sexually assaulting a teenaged girl that was known to him. The sex assaults began when the girl was 10 years old. said Bango.

Dabrowski was charged with three counts of first-degree sex assault and three counts of risk of injury to a minor. Dabrowski was arraigned in Derby Superior Court on Aug. 16 and held on a $250,000 bond.

