Shelton man arrested for sexually assaulting juvenile
A 37-year-old Shelton man was arrested on Aug. 16 on charges of sexually assaulting a juvenile.
Shelton Police Detective Richard Bango said that Pawel Dabrowski was arrested for sexually assaulting a teenaged girl that was known to him. The sex assaults began when the girl was 10 years old. said Bango.
Dabrowski was charged with three counts of first-degree sex assault and three counts of risk of injury to a minor. Dabrowski was arraigned in Derby Superior Court on Aug. 16 and held on a $250,000 bond.
