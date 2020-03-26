Shelton man city’s first coronavirus-related death

The Naugatuck Valley Health District offered the latest updates on the coronavirus and its impacts on the area. The Naugatuck Valley Health District offered the latest updates on the coronavirus and its impacts on the area. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton man city’s first coronavirus-related death 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — Shelton has its first coronavirus-related death, according to data released by the Naugatuck Valley Health District Thursday.

The health district also updated the number of positive coronavirus cases to include 14 new cases as of Thursday.

“The Naugatuck Valley Health District is saddened to announced the first COVID-19 related death in the jurisdiction,” said NVHD Director Jessica Stelmaszek. “We extend our sincerest condolences to the family.”

Stelmaszek said the person was tested for the virus postmortem, and there were no more details related to his death.

In all, there are 31 residents in the Naugatuck Valley that as of 3 p.m. March 26 have tested positive for COVID-19. Most of the positive tests have been from Shelton, with 14, followed by five in Seymour, six in Naugatuck, three in Ansonia, two in Derby , and one in Beacon Falls. No specific information was available on the Shelton residents.

The health district, in a release Tuesday, stated that “community spread/transmission is now occurring in the Valley. People have been infected with the virus, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected. Please practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible.”

The NVHD states that, of the 31 testing positive in the Valley, two men and three women are 80 and older; two are men between 70 and 79; three men and two women between 60 and 69; two women and one man are between 50 and 59; three men and one woman between 40 and 49; four men and five women are between 30 and 39; and one man and two women are between 20 and 29.

Statewide, as of March 26, there were more than 900 confirmed cases and 21 reported deaths, including the man from Shelton. Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive orders have shuttered all schools until at least April 20, and closed all “nonessential” businesses, until further notice. Lamont said Tuesday that schools may remain closed until the fall.

According to the press release, the NVHD works closely with the state Department of Public Health, local hospitals and outpatient healthcare providers to identify persons under investigation who are Valley residents.

The NVHD defines a “person under investigation” as anyone who has been identified as someone who may have the virus that causes COVID-19 or who was under investigation but tested negative.

The state Department of Public Health now publishes a report at www.ct.gov/coronavirus that breaks down positive COVID-19 cases by town.

The NVHD release states that the physician who ordered the coronavirus test for the patient and health district staff will contact individuals who test positive for COVID-19.

“Those individuals will remain in quarantine at their homes,” stated the NVHD release. “Individuals who reside in the same household as a laboratory confirmed positive case will also be required to self-quarantine at their home. Health department staff will work with the patients to investigate and determine if additional individuals need to be notified or require 14-day self-monitoring periods at home. If an individual is inpatient or in a healthcare facility, that facility will lead the investigation.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com