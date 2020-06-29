Shelton man dies from injuries sustained in High Street fire

Six people - including four police officers - were hospitalized after a fire at a Hill Street home on June 24, 2020. One resident, a 91-year-old man, has died of his injuries. Six people - including four police officers - were hospitalized after a fire at a Hill Street home on June 24, 2020. One resident, a 91-year-old man, has died of his injuries. Photo: Shelton Fire Department Photo Photo: Shelton Fire Department Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton man dies from injuries sustained in High Street fire 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — A 91-year-old man — one of the two people rescued from a High Street house fire last week — has died, according to fire officials.

Fire Marshal James Tortora said the man, who had been removed from the burning home by police officers on the scene, died from injuries sustained in the fire. An older adult woman was also rescued from the home by firefighters and taken to Bridgeport Hospital in serious condition. There is no update on her condition.

In all, six people — including four police officers — were hospitalized after the fire at the 74 High St. home June 24.

Tortora said the fire remains under investigation. There were no further details on the man’s death.

Shelton Fire Chief Francis T. Jones III credited the officers for rescuing the man from the blaze that started about 2 a.m. Deputy Chief Paul Wilson said Jones and Assistant Fire Chief Shaun Wheeler saved the second occupant, who was bedridden.

“A tremendous job was done by Shelton police, fire and EMS in performing a successful rescue of the occupants this morning,” Jones said.

The two residents were transported to Bridgeport Hospital by Echo Hose Ambulance and Derby Storms Ambulance. Wilson said the woman was in serious condition at the time of transport.

Shelton Police Lt. Thomas Lindberg and officers David Eldridge, Philip Norris and Caroline Moretti were transported to Griffin Hospital in Derby for minor injuries from smoke inhalation.

“The officers did a great job in evacuating the home and assisting the occupants out of the house,” police Chief Shawn Sequeira said. “They should be commended for their actions.”

Wilson said Jones entered the residence with a 2 1/2-gallon water pressurized fire extinguisher, confirmed the woman was unconscious in the bedroom and proceeded to “knock down the bulk of the fire.” At that point, Wilson said, he called out for assistance in rescuing the woman, and Wheeler entered to assist in carrying her to the ambulance.

“This was a tremendous job by Fran (Jones), Shaun (Wheeler), police, fire — everyone,” Wilson said.

According to Jones, a police patrol unit happened to be in the immediate neighborhood and confirmed a fire with people still inside.

“Three police officers rescued one occupant from the front hallway of the home,” Jones said, “and members of the Shelton Fire Department conducted search and rescue and immediately found an additional occupant unresponsive in a first-floor bedroom.”

Thirty firefighters from the Echo Hose, White Hills and Pine Rock companies worked the fire.

Jones said the fire was contained to the room of origin. The cause remains under investigation.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com