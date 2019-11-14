Shelton man honored with Planetree Scholar Award

Griffin Health Certified Operating Room Technician Kojo Agyedu, of Shelton, recently was awarded the Planetree Scholar Award at the 2019 Planetree International Conference on Person-Centered Care held in Orlando.

The Planetree Scholar Award honors individuals whose attitudes and deeds inspire others to greater heights and have advanced an organization’s person-centered care efforts. Agyedu has been with Griffin for more than seven years, building a reputation as a very special caregiver who takes exceptional care of his patients and has fantastic relationships with fellow caregivers, surgical sales representatives and students.

Agyedu’s coworkers nominated him for the award based on his ability to develop positive relationships with his patients and for his unwavering efforts to do everything he can to make patients feel comfortable and relaxed — from putting warm blankets on them, to welcoming children into the surgery process so they understand what’s going on, to consoling and calming anxious patients and their loved ones.

“Every decision he makes is guided by putting himself in the other person’s shoes,” states the nomination form for Agyedu. “He treats them as he would want to be treated.”