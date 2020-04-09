Shelton man living dream as published author

Boston Red Sox fanatic David Feldman shows off his new novel, “Murder on the Mound.” Boston Red Sox fanatic David Feldman shows off his new novel, “Murder on the Mound.” Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Shelton man living dream as published author 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — David Feldman has combined his love of baseball, his legal expertise and his business experience to help realize a longtime literary dream.

Feldman’s self-published book, “Murder on the Mound,” is a baseball-themed murder mystery made possible, in part, from some newfound free time after Feldman, a former attorney, shifted from a career in business to one in education.

“This story was bouncing around in my head for a long time,” said Feldman, a Shelton resident and diehard Boston Red Sox fan. He had written a first draft of the novel about a decade ago, he said.

Feldman said the book is one of murder, betrayal and revenge set against the backdrop of major league baseball.

“The main character is a combination of me and my son in a fantasy world in which he made the big leagues,” said Feldman, who spent years coaching his son in Little League in neighboring Trumbull.

“At the point I started writing this book, writing for me was just fun,” said Feldman. “But I had to put aside the book because my work took so much of my time.”

For more than 20 years, Feldman was a practicing attorney before shifting to the corporate world. He worked for a marketing company and later partnered with a friend to create one of the first deregulated electric companies, Shelton-based Discount Power, on Armstrong Lane.

His wife Barbara Feldman was a longtime assistant director at Woodhouse Academy, a state-approved special education school in Milford.

Woodhouse Academy is an educational, emotional, and therapeutic haven for adolescent students who have been diagnosed with internalized psychological issues, autism spectrum disorder, and/or learning disabilities, Feldman said.

“All we do (at Woodhouse) is aimed at making the kids comfortable and making them feel safe, reduce their anxiety, which in turn allows them to succeed in their education,” said Barbara Feldman. “These are all smart kids, college-bound kids.”

The school deals with sixth- through 12th-graders, all placed by public school districts. According to the Feldmans, Woodhouse Academy is an educational institution in a therapeutic environment. Current enrollment is 29, but the school has the capacity to educate 40.

“You get to a point in life where doing well in your career isn’t always enough,” said Feldman. “I watched the joy Barbara got from making a difference in these kids’ lives (at Woodhouse Academy). I was not making a difference, nothing like the effect we have on these kids’ lives now.”

More than four years ago, Feldman and his wife purchased the Woodhouse Academy. Feldman gave up his business jobs and now handles the business end of the school while his wife handles the educational side.

“Being here, my quality of life has changed,” said Feldman. “I now had more time, which allowed me to get back to the writing. One of the takeaways from this is that it is never too late to do something you enjoy … find a new passion … make a change. You don’t have to decide today what the rest of your life will be like.”

Feldman said he wants to create partnerships with charities; in exchange for promoting the book and selling copies to its membership, he will donate a portion of the proceeds to that charity. In the meantime, he said, he’s busy with his new career.

“Being here has brought profound change to my life,” said Feldman. “When a parent comes up with tears in their eyes saying, ‘you saved our child’s life,’ or saying, ‘finally, I have my child back,’ how do you not be profoundly affected by that?

“This has allowed me to take my education and experience and use it in a way to truly impact a kids’ life for the rest of his life,” added Feldman. “And in the process, I was given the time to realize a dream of my own and hopefully make more people happy in the process.”

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com