Shelton man using photography in fight to end dementia

Shelton resident Patrick E. Doyle will host a show featuring his photography from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Shelton Community Center, 41 Church St.

Patrick Doyle was 53 when he was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Lobe Dementia, an extremely rare and progressive form of the disease.

The increasing cognitive problems caused by the disease forced Doyle to step away from his longtime job as a visiting nurse in 2013. While choosing to leave the position that had been his life was a devastating blow, the Shelton resident responded by delving into the world of photography.

“Before the diagnosis, I could not take a picture to save my life,” said Doyle. “All the work I have put in, and now I have been able to catalog quality photos.”

Doyle is using his new-found skills to help others affected with Alzheimer’s and dementia. For the second consecutive year, Doyle is holding a photo show and sale to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Connecticut chapter. The show, which will feature more than 80 photos, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 12 to 3:30 p.m. at the Shelton Community Center, 41 Church St.

Last year, Doyle held the sale at Three Bridges Coffeehouse, and the event raised more than $1,700 for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Connecticut chapter.

Doyle will be charging $6 for “4x6” photos, $8 for “5 x 7” photos and $12 for “8x10” photos, all of which are framed. There will also be framed “4x6” photos for sale for $4.

Admission to the show and sale is free. For more information, contact Maria Tomasetti of the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut chapter at mtomasetti@alz.org or 203-230-1777, ext. 9706.

