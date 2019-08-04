https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Shelton-marine-unit-responds-to-boat-partially-14279350.php
Shelton marine unit responds to boat partially underwater
The Shelton Fire Department was dispatched to the lower Housatonic River around 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, for a report of a boat taking on water.
SFD Marine 4 and Derby Marine 2 were able to locate the ski boat partially underwater with six occupants on board. Units assisted in securing the boat and transported the occupants back to shore. There were no reported injuries.
