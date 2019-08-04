  • Shelton Fire Department's marine unit responded to a report of a boat taking on water on the lower Housatonic River on Friday, Aug. 2. Photo: Contributed Photo
    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
The Shelton Fire Department was dispatched to the lower Housatonic River around 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, for a report of a boat taking on water.

SFD Marine 4 and Derby Marine 2 were able to locate the ski boat partially underwater with six occupants on board. Units assisted in securing the boat and transported the occupants back to shore. There were no reported injuries.