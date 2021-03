SHELTON — Education and sharing were the order of the day from Mayor Mark Lauretti.

Lauretti, in his City Hall office Wednesday alongside Rabbi Shneur Brook, of Chabad of Shelton and Monroe, proclaimed March 24 as “Education and Sharing Day, Shelton CT.” Brook said the recognition highlights the “importance of ethical and moral education.”

Brook said the day will be “a time to focus on education after a year in which the pandemic took a tremendous toll on education, with in-person schooling widely curtailed for months.

“Against this background, the Education Day proclamation seeks to highlight the emphasis that must be placed on education for each of Shelton’s young people,” Brook added.

For more than four decades, Brook said presidents, Congress and local governments have recognized the date corresponding to the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson’s birthday on the Jewish calendar as Education and Sharing Day, honoring an individual who brought education to the forefront of public discourse.

“The Rebbe emphasized the importance of paying more attention to the building of character and emphasizing moral and ethical values, accentuating the values of personal rights and responsibilities and principled, just behavior,” Brook said.

In commemoration of the anniversary, Lauretti called on residents to “reach out to young people with demonstrated acts of goodness and kindness in order to create a better, brighter, and more hopeful future for all.”

