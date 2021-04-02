Shelton mayor's proposed budget cuts taxes, gives more to schools Brian Gioiele April 2, 2021 Updated: April 2, 2021 10:55 a.m.
1 of6
Mayor Mark A. Lauretti presented his budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 to the Board of Aldermen and the Board of Apportionment and Taxation at Shelton City Hall in Shelton, Conn., on Thursday April 1, 2021.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of6
Mayor Mark A. Lauretti presents his budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 to the Board of Aldermen and the Board of Apportionment and Taxation at Shelton City Hall in Shelton, Conn., on Thursday April 1, 2021.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6
Mayor Mark A. Lauretti presents his budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 to the Board of Aldermen and the Board of Apportionment and Taxation at Shelton City Hall in Shelton, Conn., on Thursday April 1, 2021.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of6
Mayor Mark A. Lauretti chats with Alderman Cris Balamaci, left, after presenting his budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 to the Board of Aldermen and the Board of Apportionment and Taxation at Shelton City Hall in Shelton, Conn., on Thursday April 1, 2021.
Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
6 of6
SHELTON — Residents can expect a tax decrease if Mayor Mark Lauretti’s 2021-22 budget is approved as proposed.
Lauretti, in his annual address to the Board of Aldermen and Board of Apportionment and Taxation Thursday in the City Hall auditorium, said he is proposing a $128,225,767 city budget, a $43,728 increase from the present fiscal year.