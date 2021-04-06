Shelton mayor to talk Mas property future Wednesday

SHELTON — The future of the city-owned Mas property will be the focus of a joint meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission and Inland Wetlands Commission Wednesday.

Mayor Mark Lauretti will present proposed development plans for the site, which is a nearly 70-acre parcel near Bridgeport Avenue; plans include extending Constitution Boulevard to reach Shelton Avenue/Route 108. The Mas property extends about halfway to Route 108 from Bridgeport Avenue, and the city has secured the rights-of-way for the rest.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the City Hall auditorium and can be viewed online on the city website.

Plans on the city website show an extended roadway with seven separate lots, one of which is 10.6 acres of open space. Each of the remaining lots has one structure on it. In all, there are two 200,000- square-foot buildings, two 50,000-square-foot buildings, a 40,000-square-foot building and a 20,000-square-foot building, along with related parking for each separate structure.

In 1988, the P&Z approved a Planned Development District for most of the Mas property that included four 10-story office buildings and an 82-unit residential condominium.

The project collapsed in the real estate crash of the late 1980s. The lead development entity was Citytrust, a Bridgeport-based bank that no longer exists.

The city bought the land after it went into foreclosure from the FDIC and got an adjoining small parcel from the FDIC once environmental remediation was completed.

The Mas property is now vacant. It is mostly wooded with considerable stone ledges and several ponds and lies between Bridgeport Avenue, Cots Street, Tisi Drive, Sunwood Condos on Nells Rock Road, Regent Drive, Walnut Avenue, and Kings Highway. Part of the land abuts the back of the Perry Hill School property.

