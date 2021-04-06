Shelton mayor to talk Mas property future Wednesday

SHELTON — The future of the city-owned Mas property will be the focus of a joint meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission and Inland Wetlands Commission Wednesday.
Mayor Mark Lauretti will present proposed development plans for the site, which is a nearly 70-acre parcel near Bridgeport Avenue; plans include extending Constitution Boulevard to reach Shelton Avenue/Route 108. The Mas property extends about halfway to Route 108 from Bridgeport Avenue, and the city has secured the rights-of-way for the rest.