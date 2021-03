SHELTON — Bella Medical Spa, which opened its doors in November, is billed as the area’s first full service medical spa, according to owner Daniela Convertito.

“It is very rewarding to help people in general in the healthcare business,” Convertito said. “This just completes the picture in my mind.

“There is no greater feeling than being responsible in contributing to someone's inner confidence and beauty,” she said. “I tell my clients they are all beautiful, but I want to make sure they confidently feel the same as I do about them.”

The spa offers Botox, laser hair removal, facials, medical-grade peels, microdermabrasion, microneedling, platelet injections, hair restoration, teen facials and IV drip therapies at its 494 Bridgeport Ave. location.

She said her aesthetician has more than 20 years of experience in the field.

Despite opening during the pandemic, “The first few months have been exciting, and we continue to grow each week,” Convertito said. “We have noticed the word of mouth begin to spread and we really feel we are creating a wonderful following.”

Convertito said her business follows all COVID-19 policies and protocols.

“We are looking forward to the upcoming months in which restrictions hopefully become looser,” Convertito added.

Convertito graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2005 and earned her master’s and doctoral degrees from Sacred Heart University. She has worked at Bridgeport and Yale New Haven hospitals and has been a lead clinical provider, medical director and done grant and consultation work in adjunct with Sacred Heart University.

“I wanted to open in Shelton because I felt the community has become so robust and supportive of small businesses that I felt we could really thrive in this area,” Convertito said.

The spa is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays by appointments only.

“We truly have something for everyone — male, female ... young and old,” Convertito said.

For more information, call 475-269-5555 or email thebellamedicalspa@gmail.com. People can also visit www.thebellamedicalspa.com.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com