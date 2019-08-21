Shelton meeting schedule: Aug. 22-28

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Public Safety Council, 8:30 a.m., City Hall Room 104.

Parks & Recreation Commission, 7:30 p.m., Shelton Community Center, 41 Church Street.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Board of Aldermen Finance Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Board of Aldermen ordinance public hearing, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Board of Education Public Relations & Community Outreach Committee, 5 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Avenue.

Board of Education, 7 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Avenue.

Planning & Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.