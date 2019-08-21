https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Shelton-meeting-schedule-Aug-22-28-14365883.php
Shelton meeting schedule: Aug. 22-28
The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Public Safety Council, 8:30 a.m., City Hall Room 104.
Parks & Recreation Commission, 7:30 p.m., Shelton Community Center, 41 Church Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Board of Aldermen Finance Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall auditorium.
Board of Aldermen ordinance public hearing, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Board of Education Public Relations & Community Outreach Committee, 5 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Avenue.
Board of Education, 7 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Avenue.
Planning & Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.
