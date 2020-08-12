Shelton movie series continues with The Lion King

SHELTON — The summer movie series continues Saturday with the showing of the The Lion King.

All movies are held at the Riverwalk Veterans’ Memorial Park on Canal Street and begin at dusk. Masks are required whenever people leave their seat or area. Social distancing seating will be in place.

The movie series is sponsored by the city’s Youth Service Bureau. Dr. Dolittle will be shown Aug. 22, and Aladdin will be Aug. 29.

For more information, call 924-7614. Visit the Youth Service Bureau’s Facebook page for information on cancellations.

