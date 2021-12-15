Shelton native brings A Christmas Carol to stage by Brian Gioiele Dec. 15, 2021
A Valley Shakespeare Festival, (VSF), tradition in Shelton, and a solo production, “A Christmas Carol,” is returning to live in-person performances in 2021, on Saturday, at 2, and 7 p.m. Both performances will be held at the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 175 Old Tannery Road in Monroe. Masks will be required of guests. Social distancing and COVID-19 procedures will be followed amid the pandemic from the new virus. Tickets are $15, and include a pre-show reception with treats, and music. Tickets can be found at vsfestival.org, or by calling 203-513-9446. The shows are with actor, and Valley Shakespeare Festival Founder and Executive Director Tom Simonetti, who will be playing all of the play’s roles, from Scrooge to Tiny Tim. Simonetti is shown with previous attendees of “A Christmas Carol,” in a recent year.
A Valley Shakespeare Festival tradition returns to live in-person performances this holiday season.
This year, Valley Shakespeare Festival founder and Executive Director Tom Simonetti will be playing all the roles, from Scrooge to Tiny Tim, in “A Christmas Carol.” This year, Simonetti is partnering with the Monroe Historical Society to present the one-man performance.
by Brian Gioiele