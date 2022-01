SHELTON - A dream became a reality for one former city resident.

Josh Bednarsky, an actor, singer and dancer who was raised in Shelton, has been on the silver screen, working alongside Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as part of the cast in Amazon Prime’s star-studded film, “Being the Ricardos.”

“Being the Ricardos” is a major motion picture about the cast of legendary American television sitcom “I Love Lucy,” and its cast behind the scenes, highlighting the late Lucille Ball’s meticulous approach to show business.

Originally released on Dec. 10, “Being the Ricardos” is available for streaming, via Amazon Prime.

In addition to Kidman and Bardem, J.K. Simmons, Tony Hale, Nina Arianda, and Alia Shawkat, are also part of the main cast.

Bednarsky, who plays Bill, a production assistant on the film’s recreated set of “I Love Lucy,” got his start in Shelton as the star of several Youth CONNection and Shelton High School Drama Club productions, such as “The Who’s Tommy,” “Les Misérables,” and “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”

In 2008, Bednarsky, a graduate of Marymount Manhattan University, auditioned for the titular role of “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark,” then an emerging Broadway musical. The play was written by Glen Berger, with an original score by U2 rock band members Bono and The Edge, and choreography by stage stalwart Julie Taymor.

While Bednarsky did not land the part of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, he was one of two runners-up who were considered, among dozens of would-be career thespians.

Bednarsky moved from New York City to Los Angeles in 2009. Since moving out west, Bednarsky’s spot on a 2019 Progressive car insurance commercial was the de facto feather in his acting cap.

In 2013, alongside wife Brianne Sanborn, he debuted “Crowned,” a web series about the life of an aspiring actress in Hollywood who pays the bills by dressing up as popular princess characters for birthday parties throughout Southern California.

While starring Sanborn, Bednarsky wrote, directed, and co-produced the series.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com