Shelton native seeking 132nd House seat

Shelton native Brian Farnen, a Fairfield resident, is looking to fill the 132nd House seat vacated by Brenda Kupchick, a Republican who was elected as Fairfield’s first selectwoman earlier this month.

Farnen, a Republican who is a four-term member of the Fairfield Representative Town Meeting, seeks to fill the seat in a special election. By law, Kupchick has to resign from her seat in the House.

“I’ve had the honor of representing Fairfield in Hartford for the past nine years and I know how critical it is to have a leader in Hartford who is able to build consensus, find solutions and deliver results,” said Kupchick. “I am excited that Brian Farnen is running for the seat, and I believe he will represent the best of Fairfield’s values in the legislature.”

Farnen said his experiences on the Fairfield Representative Town Meeting would be an advantage working with the state legislature.

“Building a consensus among a diverse group of members, as an advocate for education, green energy, public safety and my love for Fairfield, have taught me that we must work beyond the things that may divide us and find common ground,” said Farnen.

Farnen said he believes an independent voice is needed to represent Fairfield in Hartford during a time of immense challenges.

“I will be a leader and strive to work with all members of the House to find common-sense solutions to grow our economy, build our infrastructure and reign in spending,” said Farnen.

Professionally, Farnen is a national leader in clean energy and was recently named the best in-house attorney in the state by the Connecticut Law Tribune for his role as the general counsel and chief legal officer of the Connecticut Green Bank, the nation’s first green bank. This green bank model is now being replicated across the globe as a bipartisan approach to confront climate change, create jobs and promote the clean energy economy by attracting private capital investment, a press release said.

He received a bachelor of arts degree in 1997 from the University of Connecticut. Farnen earned both his J.D. and master’s degree (finance) in business administration from the University of Connecticut School of Law and School of Business, respectively.