Shelton nonprofit’s ‘Mistletoe and Margaritas’ benefit going virtual

SHELTON — One local nonprofit is going virtual with its upcoming annual fundraiser, and the beneficiary will be dozens of small businesses.

Adam’s House, a Shelton-based grief and loss education center which provides free bereavement support for Connecticut children and their families, could not host its Mistletoe and Margaritas benefit at its Coram Avenue location this year because of the pandemic.

But in its quest to replace the fundraising vehicle, Adam’s House founder and Executive Director Allison Wysota and its board of directors created an interactive online event that will run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, which is Giving Tuesday.

“We have been working hard to create an unforgettable, customizable shopping experience for you that includes the best vendors, raffle prizes, a cocktail party, local music, comedic entertainment and much more,” Wysota said. “... Mistletoe and Margaritas will be completely interactive and completely different than any other event you’ve ever attended.”

The fundraiser will feature small businesses, vendors, artists and crafters.

Wysota said those who register can access the event on their laptop or phone through the Whova app. The interactive experience allows people to visit a varuety of vendors, from apparel to home goods, wine tastings to CBD, and even wellness products.

There will also be musical performances and comedy acts, with all ticket proceeds benefiting the Adam’s House grief education and peer support programs for children and teens.

Adam’s House offers an eight-week, theme-based “Helping Hearts Heal” program, in which participants receive peer support, expression and positive-play, educational programming, and coping skills to overcome the loss of a loved one in a caring atmosphere. Adam’s House is the only free-standing grief center in Fairfield County and is available to all Connecticut residents.

“This fundraiser is critical,” Sarah Domena, Adam’s House director of community outreach, said. “Our fundraising allows us to offer 100 percent of our programs completely free. No child should ever grieve alone, and this fundraiser helps us continue this amazing service.”

Board President Marc Fontaine said the organization was already considering creative ways to reach out to the community — the pandemic just accelerated that process.

“This was a chance for us to up our game ... to create an event that can assist our small business partners in the community,” Fontaine said. “Despite the pandemic, we are excited about people coming out for this.”

In all, there will be more than 40 vendors. Fontaine said the virtual nature of the event allowed for vendors from across the country to participate.

VIP ticket buyers get a chance to win a PlayStation 4 package that includes a console; games Concrete Genie, Knack, Knack 2 and Marvel’s Spider-Man; a PlayStation Carry Bag, PlayStation Sweatshirt, T-shirt and S’well Bottle — a $500 value.

Tickets cost $10 for general admission, $25 for VIP. Ticket holders will also have opportunities for holiday and wellness workshops and interact with vendors and sponsors through live demos and question-and-answer sessions. Tickets can be purchased at www.AdamsHouseCT.org

