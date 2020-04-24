Shelton nursing home coronavirus deaths rise again

Shelton City Hall. Shelton City Hall. Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton nursing home coronavirus deaths rise again 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — While only four positive coronavirus tests were reported over the past 24 hours, the city’s death toll rose by two - both nursing home residents.

The two deaths bring the total of Shelton deaths from COVID-19-related complications to 70, 69 of whom were residents of one of the city’s four nursing homes, according to data released by the Naugatuck Valley Health District Thursday. Shelton’s positive tests have risen to 354.

“We extend our condolences to the families and friends of the individuals who have passed away from complications due to COVID-19,” said NVHD Director Jessica Stelmaszek.

“Our condolences continue go out to the families and friends of those who have passed away,” said city Public Safety Director Michael Maglione, adding that, beside the vast number in the nursing homes and assisted living facilities, there are more than 140 different spots with individuals testing positive throughout Shelton, with varying age ranges.

Overall, there are 884 positive cases in the Valley and 91 deaths — with 17 in Seymour, two in Derby and one each in Ansonia and Naugatuck — from complications related to COVID-19, and 76 of those deaths were residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, positive cases topped 23,000 — 10,008 of those in Fairfield County — with 1,639 deaths from COVID-19-related complications. Overall, there are 1,947 people hospitalized with COVID-19. The numbers have prompted Gov. Ned Lamont to order that all residents wear masks or facial coverings when in public while also maintaining social distancing if leaving their home is necessary.

For public health surveillance, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-associated deaths are defined as patients who tested positive for COVID-19 around the time of death, said Stelmaszek, adding that this is not a determination of the cause of death.

Area health district officials are continuing to urge residents to stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing by keeping six feet between you and others if you must go out. To minimize the amount of people who can be exposed, Stelmaszek said families should designate one person per household to do grocery shopping or other necessary errands.

Of the Valley deaths, 66 were people 80 and older, 19 were between 70 and 79, five were between 60 and 69 years of age, and one was between 40 and 49.

Beside Shelton’s 354 positive cases reported Thursday, there were 145 in Naugatuck, 143 in Ansonia, 133 in Seymour, 80 in Derby and 29 in Beacon Falls.

Data show that 246, or 28 percent, of the 884 confirmed cases among Valley residents are individuals who currently reside in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home or similar setting. Overall, 161 of Shelton’s 354 confirmed COVID-19 cases are residents of nursing or assisting living facilities.

Positive cases cover a wide range of ages, with Valley data showing that 180 people are 80 and older; 82 are between 70 and 79; 143 are between 60 and 69; 144 are between 50 and 59; 136 are between 40 and 49; 114 are between 30 and 39; 76 are between 20 and 29; and nine between 10 and 19 years of age.

Lamont’s executive orders have shuttered all schools until at least May 20 and directed employees at nonessential businesses to stay home until further notice. Gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. The governor has stated that schools may remain closed until the fall.

“Residents should continue to heed the advice of their chief elected officials and stay home as much as possible and continue to practice social distancing to avoid exposure and further spread of the virus,” Stelmaszek said.

The state Department of Public Health now publishes a report at ct.gov/coronavirus that breaks down positive COVID-19 cases by town.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com