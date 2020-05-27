Shelton offering virtual summer school

SHELTON — Summer school will be going virtual.

Interim schools Superintendent Beth Smith announced Tuesday that the district’s extended school year (ESY)/credit recovery summer program will be offered through a distance learning format, which has become the norm since the pandemic shuttered school buildings in mid-March.

“We have concluded that virtual ESY/credit recovery is the safest option for the health and well-being of our students, staff, parents and the community,” said Smith.

Shelton’s summer school program runs Monday through Friday, July 6 to 31.

Smith said she joined the summer school administrative team, the district’s director of human resources and the district’s nurse in reviewing Gov. Ned Lamont’s Reopen Connecticut Draft Rules for Operating Summer Schools during the coronavirus pandemic and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for schools in determining the best course of action.

“The summer school administrative team will continue developing a Distance Learning Summer School Plan, hiring staff and developing class lists,” said Smith, adding that additional information will be forthcoming to parents.

