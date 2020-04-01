Shelton officer hospitalized with coronavirus now home

SHELTON — A Shelton police officer in his 30s who was hospitalized on a ventilator because of COVID-19, is now home and “progressing well,” according to Mayor Mark Lauretti.

The officer, who was not identified, was recently released from Bridgeport Hospital and is self-quarantined at his home, said Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky. Kozlowsky said a second officer showed symptoms and was tested, but those results came back negative.

“He is progressing well,” said Lauretti, adding that the officer had been in intensive care and had an underlying medical condition.

Lauretti said emergency services continue to respond to 911 and calls using enhanced procedures to “keep first responders and community members safe. The police department takes reports over the telephone for ... incidents which would not require an officer to visit a home or business.”

“We’re still out there every day during this crisis,” said Kozlowsky. “The department has changed its protocols … doing more over the phone and online, but we know there will still be instances where we have to deal directly with the public. In those instances, we ask that, when applicable, the public appreciate the social distancing rules.”

Kozlowsky also asked those residents who call in a report to inform the dispatcher if there is a confirmed coronavirus case or someone with symptoms in the home so officers can properly prepare.

Members of the Shelton Police Department and the Shelton Police Union as well as other area police departments collected food and grocery items for the officer, added Kozlowsky.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the city had 48 positive cases of coronavirus, with four confirmed COVID-19-related deaths, three of which were announced Tuesday. Overall, there were 105 people testing positive in the Valley, with more than 3,100 confirmed cases and 69 reported deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive orders have shuttered all schools until at least April 20, and closed all “nonessential” businesses, until further notice. Lamont said last week that schools may remain closed until the fall, and there can be no gatherings of more than five people.

“We will be monitoring the current situation daily and will make adjustments as necessary,” said Lauretti.

The city will be providing updates on the virus and its preparation efforts as it relates to the community on the city website at www.cityofshelton.org. For the most up-to-date information about COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov, www.ct.gov/coronavirus, www.cityofshelton.org or dial 2-1-1.

