SHELTON — The district’s hybrid schedule — with some students in class two days, remote learning the remaining three — brings with it at least one advantage: reduced fees.

The Board of Education at its meeting Wednesday in the Shelton Intermediate School auditorium voted to waive parking fees for high schoolers during the first quarter of the school year — a savings of $25. The board would revisit the parking fee before each new quarter.

Waiving the parking fees for the first quarter will cost the district some $7,000, school Finance Director Rick Belden said.

In May, the Board of Education voted to refund $25 for each student who purchased a parking sticker during the 2019-20 school year. In all, there were 305 parking stickers purchased, and the $25 covers what it would have cost students to park in the fourth quarter.

In all, the district refunded $7,625 for the parking fees last school year.

In another move Wednesday, the board also voted to cut the pay-to-play fee in half for fall sports.

Members agreed to make the cut after hearing from Athletic Director John Niski, who said the season, if COVID-19 numbers remain low, will not begin until Aug. 29 with conditioning and drills in small groups. Practices would not begin until Sept. 21, with games slated for Oct. 1 through Nov. 7.

Pay-to-play fees are normally $300 per sport with officials, $225 per sport without officials. Cutting the pay-to-play fees in half will cost the district some $50,000, according to Belden.

The board plans to revisit similar fees for the other seasons before each begins.

