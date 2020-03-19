https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Shelton-officials-urge-no-flushing-wipes-15142977.php
Shelton officials urge no flushing wipes
SHELTON — Local leaders are urging residents to not flush any wipes, as public works employees have already had to clear clogged pipes since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Mayor Mark Lauretti, both in a statement Tuesday and a CodeRed message Wednesday, asked that residents not flush paper towels or sanitizing wipes, including those marked “flushable.” These wipes and towels are not designed to breakup when wet and all should be disposed of in trash receptacles, he said.
Public Safety and Emergency Services Director Michael Maglione said that the city pipes experienced several blockages over the weekend because of the wipes, but the problems were quickly corrected.
